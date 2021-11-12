Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 772.10 ($10.09).

LON RDW opened at GBX 641.40 ($8.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 667.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 663.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72).

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

