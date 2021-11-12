Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

