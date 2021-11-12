Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CME Group (CME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CME Group (NASDAQ: CME):

10/28/2021 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $197.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $234.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/8/2021 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $217.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – CME Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – CME Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/14/2021 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,694. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.46 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

