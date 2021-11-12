Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

11/3/2021 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

11/3/2021 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. It reported strong third-quarter results driven by recovered refined product and fuel demand and increased volumes. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. However, its Gulf Coast and West Coast refining businesses are still under pressure and incurring losses. The company’s levered balance sheet can also affect its financial flexibility. Also, high crude prices can affect its refining margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/2/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/6/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. 32,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,219. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

