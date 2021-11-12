Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.68

Shares of Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.68 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.30 ($0.51), with a volume of 134,682 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The company has a market cap of £70.50 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.