Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Rayonier worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

