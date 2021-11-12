Raymond James Upgrades Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) to Strong-Buy

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

