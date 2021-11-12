Raymond James Trims Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price to $44.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

LPRO opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

