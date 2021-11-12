Raymond James Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

FINGF opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.7179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

