Raymond James Cuts Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to C$51.50

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

