Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

RTLR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

