Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,170 ($28.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

RAT opened at GBX 1,986 ($25.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,994.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,901.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, with a total value of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Insiders bought a total of 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,645 in the last three months.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

