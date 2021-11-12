Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 176,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

RPID has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.