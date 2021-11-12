Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

RADI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

RADI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

