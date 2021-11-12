RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,113. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.95.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 147,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

