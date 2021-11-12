Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.81% of Qurate Retail worth $43,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.