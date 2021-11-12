Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

