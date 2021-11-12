Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,204 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Qudian were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 60.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

