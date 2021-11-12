Qubitica (QBIT) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.60 or 0.00416448 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.51 or 0.01088094 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.