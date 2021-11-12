Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Issues Earnings Results

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 0.40. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

