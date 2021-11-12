Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 384,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

