Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.160-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.50 million-$410.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.79 million.Qualys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

