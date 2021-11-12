Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $141.80 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.