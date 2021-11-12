QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF remained flat at $$3.74 during midday trading on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

