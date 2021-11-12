Qcash (QC) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.92 million and approximately $186.50 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

