QASH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $389,933.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. QASH has a market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $389,933.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00223340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00090399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

