Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

TSE BDT opened at C$10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.46. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.55 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

