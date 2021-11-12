Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $48.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

