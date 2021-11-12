Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Lifted by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

