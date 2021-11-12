Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. BWS Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRS stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Verso has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.