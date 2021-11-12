Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 283.38%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.