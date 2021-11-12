Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 17th (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology’s (NASDAQ:PYXS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 17th. Pyxis Oncology had issued 10,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $12.35 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

