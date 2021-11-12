PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a net margin of 67.32% and a return on equity of 36.96%.

NASDAQ PYR opened at $4.17 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

