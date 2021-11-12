Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. Wedbush now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Purple Innovation traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.75. 65,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,183,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.