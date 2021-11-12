PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $31.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PCT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

