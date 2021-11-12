Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 73,510 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,510 shares during the quarter. Ranpak accounts for 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 318,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

