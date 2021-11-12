Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.