Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $10.33 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $355.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.11 and its 200 day moving average is $357.28. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $246.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

