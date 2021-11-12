Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,099,000 after buying an additional 263,767 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after buying an additional 557,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after buying an additional 303,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,929,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.30 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.32.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

