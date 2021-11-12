Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $167,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,062 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.