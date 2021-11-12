Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $155,000 Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,198.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 153,007 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.