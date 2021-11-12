Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,188 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE VGR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.