PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.25) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.64). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.71 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.