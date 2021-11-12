PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after acquiring an additional 345,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after acquiring an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after purchasing an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

