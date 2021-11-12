Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PUK opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. Prudential has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Prudential by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.