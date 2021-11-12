Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of NiSource worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

