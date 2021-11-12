Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 337.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 390,202 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

