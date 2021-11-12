Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE PRU remained flat at $$110.27 on Friday. 13,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

