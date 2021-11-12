Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chemed worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $499.20 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

