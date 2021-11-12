Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of ICU Medical worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.17 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

